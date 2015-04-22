FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OK KMC-Hong Kong shares up, following bullish China markets
#Financials
April 22, 2015

OK KMC-Hong Kong shares up, following bullish China markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks extended gains on Wednesday, taking cues from bullish China markets and on hopes that fresh money will continue to flow into the city from mainland investors.

The Hang Seng index ended up 0.3 percent at 27,933.85 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.0 percent, to 14,669.73.

Sunac China Holdings Ltd surged 10.9 percent to a record high after media reports that Kaisa Group’s chairman had no plans to cancel a deal to sell his family’s 49.3 percent stake in the troubled Chinese developer to Sunac.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were China Strategic, up 61.2 percent to HK$0.22 CCT Land, unchanged at HK$0.02 and Ping Shan Tea , down 3.2 percent to HK$0.06.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 2.4 billion shares. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
