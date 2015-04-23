FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close lower, ease off 7-year highs
#Financials
April 23, 2015 / 8:12 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares close lower, ease off 7-year highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended lower, easing off fresh seven-year highs on Thursday as the market enters a period of consolidation after surging more than 10 percent in the first two weeks of April.

But in a sign of continuing money inflows into the city, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) this week intervened in the currency market again, selling Hong Kong dollars to keep the local currency within its trading band against the U.S. dollar.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.4 percent, to 27,827.70, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.3 percent, to 14,478.20 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were Ping Shan Tea, up 13.3 percent to HK$0.07 Landing International, down 28.3 percent to HK$0.10 and CST Mining, up 30.0 percent to HK$0.10.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 2.5 billion shares. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

