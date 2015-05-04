Hong Kong shares flat as China factory activity slows in April

May 4(Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended almost flat on Monday, as data shows that China’s factories suffered their fastest drop in activity for a year as new orders fell.

The China HSBC PMI index dropped to 48.9 in April - the lowest level since April 2014 - from 49.6 in March.

Although the weak data stoked expectations of fresh stimulus by the Chinese government, it also adds to worries that sectors such as banks could suffer from the slowdown.

The Hang Seng index ended unchanged at 28,123.82, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.2 percent, to 14,459.15 points.

Cheung Wo International Holdings Ltd surged 73 percent in unusual trading, but the company said it was unaware of any reasons behind the recent surge in the share price and trading volume.

Sun Hung Kai Properties jumped 4.1 percent, after the Hong Kong Economic Journal reported that the company’s nine major shopping malls in Hong Kong generated HK$189 million in revenue during the first three days of May, up 12 percent from the same period a year ago. (Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)