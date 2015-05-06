FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares erase gains, follow mainland markets lower
#Financials
May 6, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares erase gains, follow mainland markets lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks followed mainland markets lower on Wednesday, surrendering earlier gains, with infrastructure and industrial stocks leading the decline.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.4 percent, to 27,640.91, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.6 percent, to 13,997.35 points.

Bucking the trend, Chinese automaker Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd rose 1.1 percent, after its state-owned parent, Dongfeng Motor Corp, appointed a new chairman amid media reports the government was preparing to merge it with peer China FAW Group Corp.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were Landing International, up 0.6 percent to HK$0.16, CCT Land, up 50.0 percent to HK$0.03 and Ping Shan Tea, down 2.3 percent to HK$0.09.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 2.3 billion shares. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
