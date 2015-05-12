Hong Kong shares end lower, banks and property firms drag

May 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday, hurt by profit-taking in property and financial stocks following the previous session’s rise triggered by China’s weekend decision to cut interest rates.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.1 percent, to 27,407.18, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.5 percent, to 13,973.00 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were CCT Land, up 21.4 percent to HK$0.03, China Culture Group, down 8.7 percent to HK$0.21 and Ping Shan Tea, down 6.0 percent to HK$0.08.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.6 billion shares. (Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)