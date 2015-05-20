FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares end mixed; Hang Seng falls but Chinese firms rise
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 20, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares end mixed; Hang Seng falls but Chinese firms rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended mixed on Wednesday, with the benchmark Hang Seng index sagging but an index tracking Chinese companies firmer, helped by strength in mainland stocks.

The Hang Seng fell 0.4 percent to 27,585.05 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.3 percent to 14,235.90.

Trading in shares of China’s Hanergy Thin Film Power Group was suspended after its stock plunged nearly 50 percent in less than one hour - a sudden and brutal decline after a long run-up in market value. The reversal left many analysts puzzled.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were Nan Hai Corp, up 34.7 percent to HK$0.19 Harmonic Strait Financial Holdings Ltd, up 68.4 percent to HK$0.32 and CCT Land, down 3.2 percent to HK$0.03. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.