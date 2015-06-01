FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares rise, but gains far smaller than in China
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 1, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares rise, but gains far smaller than in China

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose on Monday, taking cues from a surge in Chinese shares, but the gains were capped by Friday’s sluggish U.S. market after disappointing U.S. economic data.

China’s main indexes jumped nearly 5 percent, as investors were encouraged by market-friendly commentary in official media, and also took a positive view on PMI data showing growth in China’s giant factory sector edged up to a six-month high in May.

But Hong Kong’s gain were far smaller, which China Investment Securities (HK) attributed to Friday’s fall on Wall Street after data showed the U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.6 percent, to 27,597.16, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.4 percent, to 14,299.45 points.

Most sectors in Hong Kong were firmer, with industrial and and material stocks taking the lead, but consumer services shares lost 0.8 percent.

Shares in Huatai Securities Co Ltd ended up 5 percent in their Hong Kong debut on Monday, as investors bet that China’s biggest broker by trading volume would continue to benefit from a boom in the country’s stock markets. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.