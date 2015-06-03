FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong key index rises, helped by energy, property shares
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 3, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong key index rises, helped by energy, property shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s benchmark share index, which has moved sideways since April’s surge, rose 0.7 percent on Wednesday as energy and real estate stocks posted solid gains.

The financial sector was weak, weighed down by listed Chinese lenders, after China launched certificates of deposit (CDs), a move that paves the way for full interest rate liberalisation and threaten banks’ margins.

The Hang Seng index ended at 27,657.47, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.6 percent, to 14,114.94 points.

Analysts said there was no fresh stimulus in sight to trigger bets on the market’s direction.

China’s CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.4 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.