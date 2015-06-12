Hong Kong shares rise as MERS worries ease

June 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended a volatile week with a solid gain, as fears of possible spread of a deadly respiratory disease - which two days ago triggered some selling - continued to ease.

South Korea has sealed off two hospitals that treated people with Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) officials said on Friday, suggesting the worst may be over.

The Hong Kong market, which on Wednesday afternoon slumped on rumour of a possible MERS case in the city, recovered.

The Hang Seng index on Friday rose 1.4 percent, to 27,280.54, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.8 percent, to 13,984.00 points.

For the week, the Hang Seng was flat.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing chief executive Charles Li said on Thursday a new mechanism aimed at reducing volatility could be introduced next year, local newspaper The Standard reported. bit.ly/1Gx86GD

The Volatility Control Mechanism covers 81 constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index.

Analysts attributed the measures to recent wild swings in some Hong Kong-listed shares, such as Chinese solar power company Hanergy.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were Cct Land, up 13.6 percent to HK$0.05 SMI Holdings, up 20.2 percent to HK$1.25 and Enviro Energy , up 32.3 percent to HK$0.43. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)