FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares fall to 10-week low on political uncertainty
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 16, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares fall to 10-week low on political uncertainty

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell to their lowest in 10 weeks on Tuesday, with investor risk appetite curbed by political uncertainty ahead of this week’s vote on electoral reform, Greek debt default worries and slumping mainland shares.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.1 percent, to 26,566.70, its lowest closing level since early April. The China Enterprises Index lost 2.7 percent, to 13,252.93 points.

Chinese shares posted their biggest fall in nearly three weeks on Tuesday on fears over margin tightening and new share supplies.

Investors are also cautious as the former British colony is bracing for a fresh democracy showdown this week as a crucial vote on a China-backed electoral reform package will be held.

Dozens of police stood guard around Hong Kong government headquarters on Tuesday, a day after authorities arrested 10 people and seized suspected explosives.

Nearly all sectors, including energy, property and construction, and financials fell. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.