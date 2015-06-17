FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong benchmark index rises, helped by Chinese bank stocks
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 17, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong benchmark index rises, helped by Chinese bank stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks on Wednesday recouped some of the previous two day’s losses, led by rises in shares of Chinese banks on hopes for reform of their shareholding structures.

But investors remain cautious, as Hong Kong lawmakers began a debate on Wednesday a Beijing-backed electoral reform proposal that could trigger fresh protests in the Chinese-controlled city.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.7 percent, to 26,753.79, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.2 percent, to 13,414.83 points.

Shares of Chinese lenders listed in Hong Kong rose after Bank of Communications (BoCom) said its plans for mixed-ownership reform obtained Beijing’s approval.

The plans allow China’s fifth-biggest lender to introduce more private shareholding and give employees incentives through stock ownership schemes. The approval fuels hopes other lenders would soon adopt similar reforms. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.