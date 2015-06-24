FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares rise again, aided by stabilizing mainland markets
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 24, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares rise again, aided by stabilizing mainland markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose for a fourth straight day, drawing support from stabilizing mainland shares, as well as buoyant global markets on hopes that Greece will soon reach a deal with its creditors to avoid defaulting on its debts.

The Hang Seng index closed up 0.3 percent at 27,404.97 points while the China Enterprises Index rose 0.6 percent to 13,684.80.

After a two-month consolidation for the Hang Seng following the market’s April surge, many analysts now expect the index to again show upward momentum later this year.

“Hong Kong stocks will trend higher,” said Alex Kwok, Hong Kong-based strategist at China Investment Securities (HK).

“A possible U.S. interest rate rise later this year may have some short-term impact on the Hong Kong market, but it won’t change the long-term trend, as the move is expected, and would be gradual.”

Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities, said valuations of Hong Kong stocks “are rational, and cheaper compared with other markets in the region”.

Energy and IT stocks led gains on Wednesday. Telecommunications and consumer goods shares sagged.

The Hong Kong bourse has asked Hanergy Thin Film Power Group (HTF) to hand over its Chinese parent company’s accounts before it will let the suspended stock trade again, but HTF is resisting the request, sources told Reuters. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.