Hong Kong shares fall on Greece fears, China slide
June 25, 2015

Hong Kong shares fall on Greece fears, China slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday, breaking a four-day winning streak, dragged down by gloomy global markets as negotiations between Greece and its creditors stumbled, denting hopes for a last-minute bailout deal.

A late afternoon sell-off in mainland stocks also soured investor sentiment, with Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong leading declines.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.0 percent, to 27,145.75, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.6 percent, to 13,467.90 points.

Stocks fell across the board.

Bucking the trend, FIH Mobile jumped 6.5 percent to the highest level in almost two years, as the company expects a net profit in the range of $120 million to $135 million for the six months ending June 30. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

