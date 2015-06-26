FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares hit too as mainland, global markets fall
June 26, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares hit too as mainland, global markets fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday, as investor sentiment was soured by plunging mainland shares, plus weak regional and global markets as Greece failed again to reach an agreement with its creditors.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.8 percent, to 26,663.87, while the China Enterprises Index lost 2.8 percent, to 13,088.19 points.

For the week, the Hang Seng dipped 0.4 percent.

On Friday, the market was weighed down partly by the woes of mainland markets.

China stocks posted some of their worst losses in seven years, as investors stampeded out of a market amid increasing signs the country’s eight-month-long bull run is running out of fuel.

Hong Kong stocks fell across the board, with material and energy shares leading the decline. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

