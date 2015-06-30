FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares rise, cheered by mainland market rebound
#Financials
June 30, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

- Hong Kong shares rise, cheered by mainland market rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks reversed early losses and ended Tuesday firmer, cheered by sharply rebounding mainland shares, but the excitement was curbed by weak global risk appetites as Greece veered towards defaulting on its debt.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.1 percent, to 26,250.03, while the China Enterprises Index gained 2.3 percent, to 12,981.23 points.

For the month, the Hang Seng fell 4.3 percent , the biggest monthly drop since September 2014. Still, the benchmark index was up 11.2 percent in the first half.

The market took cues from China stocks, which surged on Tuesday as a slew of government measures to stem a two-week-long market slide appeared to win back some investor confidence.

But investors were worried about developments in Greece and Europe.

Hong Kong stocks rose across the board. (Reported by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
