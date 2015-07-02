FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares close mixed, dragged by China shares
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 2, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares close mixed, dragged by China shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished up slightly on Thursday, massively outperforming mainland markets, which continued their collapse despite new regulatory blandishments.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.1 percent, to 26,282.32, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.5 percent, to 12,784.65 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were HANNY HOLD RTS, up 57.1 percent to HK$0.02 LANDINGINTL RTS, unchanged at HK$0.02 and PING SHAN TEA, down 8.5 percent to HK$0.09.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 2.3 billion shares.

The index measuring price differences between dual-listed companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 128.35.

A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and vice versa. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.