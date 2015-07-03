FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close down on China market meltdown, Greek debt crisis
#Financials
July 3, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares close down on China market meltdown, Greek debt crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday, with sentiment soured by slumping shares in China and the Greek debt crisis.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.8 percent to 26,064.11, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.4 percent to 12,608.98.

Chinese stocks plunged again on Friday, taking a three-week tumble to nearly 30 percent and wiping out most of this year’s gains.

The rout, which has worsened despite a slew of market-friendly measures from the government, raises the prospects of a stock market crash that threatens China’s economic recovery and financial stability. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Alan Raybould)

