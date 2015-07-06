FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 6, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

- Hong Kong shares suffer biggest fall in 3 years on Greek crisis fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s benchmark index closed at a three-month low on Monday after the biggest one-day fall in three years, as investors worried that the Greek debt crisis could deepen.

The Hang Seng index fell 3.2 percent, its largest drop since May 16, 2012, to 25,236.28. The China Enterprises Index lost 3.0 percent to 12,231.43 points.

Hong Kong tracks global and regional markets, nearly all of which saw heavy selling after Greeks voted to reject conditions of a rescue package.

Stocks in Hong Kong fell across the board, with the Growth Enterprise Market slumping over 14 percent. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

