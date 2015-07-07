Hong Kong shares close down on China slump, Greek worries

July 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday, dragged down by a slumping mainland market, as well as bearish global markets amid fears that the Greek crisis could deepen.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.0 percent, to 24,975.31, while the China Enterprises Index lost 3.3 percent, to 11,827.30 points.

The Chinese stock market continued to slump on Tuesday, despite a slew of emergency rescue measures, raising fears that a full-blown crash could derail China’s fragile economic recovery and causes ripples across the border.

Hong Kong stocks fell across the board. The tech-heavy Growth Enterprise Market continued to tumble, down 9 percent at the end of the session. (Reported by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)