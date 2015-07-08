FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares dive on China slump, suffer biggest one-drop since 2008
July 8, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares dive on China slump, suffer biggest one-drop since 2008

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks suffered their biggest one-day drop since October 2008 on Wednesday, dragged down by another tumble on mainland exchanges, as well as bearish overseas markets amid fresh doubts that Greece can reach a bailout deal with Europe.

The Hang Seng index plunged 5.8 percent to end at 23,516.56, the lowest close since January. The China Enterprises Index lost 6.1 percent in the biggest fall since September 2011, to 11,107.30 points, the lowest close since December.

China stocks tumbled to four-month lows on Wednesday as panicky investors dumped shares across the board, even as the government tried to unveil supportive measures throughout the day to stop the plunge. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

