FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Hong Kong stocks rebound for 2nd day as Beijing measures show effect
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 10, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Hong Kong stocks rebound for 2nd day as Beijing measures show effect

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to add dropped words “last year” in second paragraph)

HONG KONG, July 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks surged for the second day on Friday to trim losses for the week, tracking the turnaround in China’s markets after Beijing unleashed a series of support measures staunch losses after a worryingly steep decline.

The Hang Seng index rose 2.1 percent to end the day at 24,901.28 points, but was down 4.5 percent for the week in its biggest weekly decline since mid-March last year.

The China Enterprises Index climbed 3.6 percent in its best day since April 13. Closing at 11,858.55 points, it was still down nearly 6 percent for the week, the worst performance since May 2012.

China stocks rallied strongly for a second day, reversing an early-week slump in frenetic trading.

Analysts said it was still early to conclude the impact of the government’s support measures and the longer term effect had yet to be seen.

CITIC Ltd led gains in the Hong Kong blue-chip index, surging 9 percent. It was followed by China Life Insurance, climbing 6.6 percent and Ping An Insurance , which was up nearly 5 percent.

BYD Co Ltd led rises in the China companies index, soaring 11.1 percent. It was followed by Haitong Securities with a 9.8 percent increase, and PICC Property and Casualty, up 7.6 percent. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.