Hong Kong stocks fall as China slides, market ignores Greek deal

HONG KONG, July 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday, ending three straight days of gains, as many investors cautiously watched a slide in China key indexes and ignoring firmer overseas markets after Greece struck a deal with creditors.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.4 percent to end the day at 25,120.91 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.4 percent to close at 11,836.17 points.

China’s key share indexes ended lower for the day, following three days of rebound, as a substantial correction in blue chips offset gains in small caps.

Lenovo Group led the slide in the Hong Kong blue-chip index, falling 3.3 percent. It was followed by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, losing 2.5 percent, and Hang Lung Properties, which was down 2.4 percent.

Great Wall Motor led the fall in the China companies index, dropping 4.4 percent. China Coal slid 4.35 percent, and Guangzhou Automobile was down 3.8 percent. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)