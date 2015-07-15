FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong stocks fall after China data fails to impress
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 15, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong stocks fall after China data fails to impress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday as investors watched China indexes slide as the country’s better-than-expected economic data failed to cheer up mainland markets.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.3 percent to end the day at 25,055.76 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.3 percent to close at 11,681.20 points.

China stocks tumbled despite surprisingly positive official economic data, as a recent post-rout, government-triggered rebound appears to be running out of steam.

Galaxy Entertainment led the fall in the Hong Kong blue-chip index, sliding 3.7 percent. New World Development dropped 3.3 percent, and China Life Insurance was down 2.7 percent.

Great Wall Motor led slides in the China companies index, dropping 5.6 percent. It was followed by CITIC Securities , losing 4.9 percent, and BYD Co Ltd, down 4.7 percent. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.