FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong stocks bounce slightly as China gains in volatile trade
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 16, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong stocks bounce slightly as China gains in volatile trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose on Thursday, snapping two days of declines, as investors tracked a rebound in the volatile China indexes and awaited further developments in Greece in cautious trade.

The Hang Seng index tacked on 0.4 percent to end the day at 25,162.78 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.6 percent to close at 11,749.08 points.

China stocks rebounded in volatile trade reflecting lingering investor caution even as Beijing’s flurry of rescue measures has managed to stem panic selling.

China Overseas Land led the gain in the Hong Kong blue-chip index, rising 4.3 percent to end at the highest close in two weeks, offsetting a 2 percent fall in Galaxy Entertainment.

Great Wall Motor led the rise in the China companies index, surging 4.4 percent, wiping off the effect of a 1.1 percent drop in Sinopharm Group. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.