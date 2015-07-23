FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares, aided by further mainland gains, close higher
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 23, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares, aided by further mainland gains, close higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks, which have been moving mostly in tandem with their mainland peers, rose on Thursday, encouraged by a six-day winning streak in the Shanghai market.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.5 percent to 25,398.85, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.9 percent, to 11,834.47 points.

Most sectors, including financials, property and information technology rose, but the telecom subindex fell, led down by China’s three industry giants.

Shares of China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom dropped after the Chinese government ordered the three to complete broadband fee cuts by the end of October. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.