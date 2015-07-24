FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares post biggest fall in two weeks on global weakness
#Financials
July 24, 2015 / 8:13 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares post biggest fall in two weeks on global weakness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks posted their biggest one-day drop in two weeks on Friday, tracking sluggish overseas markets, and taking cues from a correction in mainland shares.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.1 percent, to 25,128.51, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.3 percent, to 11,679.02 points.

For the week, Hang Seng dropped 1.1 percent.

Most sectors dropped, with financial and tech shares among the biggest decliners.

Bucking the trend, Chinese milk formula maker Yashili International Holdings Ltd rose 3.5 percent, after saying it has agreed to buy an infant milk formula unit from Danone SA and will work with the French dairy giant on a New Zealand manufacturing plant.

China Everbright Bank also rose, after an exchange disclosure that China’s state investor, Central Huijin, has increased its holdings of the lender’s Hong Kong-listed shares. (Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

