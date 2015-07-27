FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares post biggest loss in 3 weeks amid multiple concerns
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares post biggest loss in 3 weeks amid multiple concerns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks posted their biggest one-day fall in nearly three weeks, hammered by losses on Wall Street and worries over China, as investors braced for a looming increase in U.S. interest rates.

The Hang Seng index fell 3.1 percent, to 24,351.96, while the China Enterprises Index lost 3.8 percent, to 11,230.67 points.

Hong Kong’s growth board GEM slumped 6.8 percent.

Investor sentiment was soured by an afternoon plunge in mainland stocks. China’s main indexes tumbled more than 8 percent, their biggest one-day drop in more than eight years.

Hong Kong stocks fell across the board, with industrial and materials stocks among the biggest decliners.

Shares of GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd slumped 13 percent, after the Chinese home appliance retailer agreed to buy retail assets from its controlling shareholder in a deal to be settled partly by the issue of new shares.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were CCT Land, down 13.8 percent to HK$0.03, Hong Kong Education International Investments Rights Issue , down 44.0 percent to HK$0.01 and Bank of China , down 2.9 percent to HK$4.29. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.