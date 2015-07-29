FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 29, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares rise on Chinese market rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose on Wednesday, cheered by a rebound in shares on the mainland in afternoon trade which halted a three-day losing streak.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.5 percent, to 24,619.45, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.9 percent, to 11,273.69 points.

The energy sector led the rally, with PetroChina up 2.76 percent to HK$7.83 and Kunlun Energy up 3.8 percent to HK$7.07.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.4 billion shares.

China stocks ended a three-day slide and recorded its biggest gain in 1-1/2 weeks, after Beijing reiterated its determination to stabilise its volatile equity markets. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
