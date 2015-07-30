FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong stocks slide as China markets fall
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong stocks slide as China markets fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell on Thursday as fresh losses in mainland China markets outweighed the U.S. Federal Reserve’s optimism that the world’s largest economy was improving.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.5 percent, to 24,497.98 points, while the China Enterprises Index slid 1.2 percent, to 11,137.33 points, the lowest close since July 8.

China stocks fell more than 2 percent after state media reported that banks were investigating their exposure to the stock market through wealth management products and loans collateralised with stocks, after a 30 percent plunge in mainland shares since mid-June.

China Life Insurance led the slide in Hong Kong’s blue chip index, falling 2.5 percent. It was followed by China Shenhua Energy which was down 2.3 percent.

China Communications Construction led the slide in the Chinese enterprises index, falling 3.3 percent. China Vanke was down 3.2 percent, and Guangzhou Automobile slid 2.8 percent.

Tencent topped the most actively traded stocks, losing 1.1 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s Hong Kong shares fell 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.