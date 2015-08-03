FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong stocks fall on China survey, HSBC up after H1 results
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong stocks fall on China survey, HSBC up after H1 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index ended lower on Monday, tracking China indexes on weak factory activity, but buying interest in HSBC after it posted forecast-beating results pulled the blue-chip index off its low.

HSBC beat expectations with a 10 percent rise in first-half profit on Monday and said it had agreed on the sale of its unprofitable Brazilian unit. That sent the stock up 1.9 percent, its biggest gain since July 9.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.9 percent to close at 24,411.42 points. The China Enterprises Index lost 1.1 percent to 11,009.96 points.

Shanghai shares fell on Monday as a survey showed weak factory activity and some investors stayed on the sidelines after mainland stocks suffered their worst monthly loss in six years in July.

Analysts said investors in Hong Kong awaited major earning reports.

China Mengniu Dairy was the biggest loser of the blue chips index, falling 4.3 percent, while Great Wall Motor led the drop of the Chinese enterprise index, falling 3.5 percent.

Ping An Insurance, which fell 2.6 percent, was the day’s most actively traded stock. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.