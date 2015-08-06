Hong Kong shares fall, eyes on China and coming data

HONG KONG, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell on Thursday, tracking a slide in China stocks as some investors awaited direction from coming economic data and others remained wary of the mainland market in spite of government support.

The Hang Seng index slid 0.6 percent, to 24,375.28, its lowest close since July 27, while the China Enterprises Index fell 0.3 percent to 11,093.27 points.

Investors were awaiting hints on direction from further Chinese government measures and earnings reports from major companies.

Global exporter Li & Fung led the slide in the blue chip index, with the shares falling 4.2 percent to their lowest close since January 2009.

Huaneng Power International was the biggest daily loser in the Chinese enterprise index, declining 4.8 percent in its largest daily fall since July 2

Tencent Holdings, Ping An Insurance and China Mobile were the most active stocks.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.0 billion shares. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)