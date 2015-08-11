FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares slip after yuan devaluation, airlines down
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
August 11, 2015 / 8:13 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares slip after yuan devaluation, airlines down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks surrendered earlier gains and ended lower on Tuesday, weighed down by Chinese airlines and importers, sectors seen likely to be hurt by a weaker Chinese yuan currency.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.1 percent, to 24,498.21, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.2 percent, to 11,264.64 points.

China devalued its currency on Tuesday after a run of poor economic data, a move it billed as a free-market reform but that some suspect could be the beginning of a longer slide in the exchange rate.

Chinese airlines dived in response, as a weaker yuan threatens to increase borrowing costs for operators, which typically have huge borrowings denominated in hard currencies.

China Southern Airlines Co fell 18.1 percent, China Eastern Airlines Corp dropped 16.4 percent and Air China fell 12.8 percent.

Financial and property shares also fell, but an index tracking energy firms rose 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

