Hong Kong shares close at lowest level this year
#Financials
August 20, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares close at lowest level this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s benchmark share index fell for a fifth day and ended at its lowest level in eight months on Thursday, pulled down by sluggish global markets and pessimism over China’s economy.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.8 percent, to 22,757.47, while the China Enterprises Index, which tracks big Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong, lost 2.3 percent, to 10,402.72 points.

Thursday’s close was the lowest for the Hang Seng Index since Dec. 18.

China Investment Securities expected the market to trend lower, citing global economic uncertainty and capital flight from emerging markets.

Most sectors in Hong Kong fell, with energy and consumer goods leading the declines.

But an index tracking telecommunication stocks rose, led by China Telecom and China Unicom, on renewed talk of a possible merger.

Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment slumped 6 percent to its lowest level since March 2013, after Galaxy reported lacklustre second-quarter earnings.

Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific fell 3.3 percent, following a downgrade by Credit Suisse. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

