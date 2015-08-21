Hong Kong stocks post worst weekly loss in 4 yrs as China concerns deepen

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell for the sixth straight day on Friday to their lowest level 14 in months, with the benchmark posting its biggest weekly drop in almost four years, as global markets were roiled by concerns over a deteriorating Chinese economy.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.5 percent, to 22,409.62, while the China Enterprises Index, which tracks large Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong, lost 2.0 percent, to 10,195.05 points.

For the week, Hang Seng lost 6.6 percent, its worst weekly performance since 2011.

Heightened concerns about China’s economy added to fears that money was flowing out of emerging markets amid the region’s currency turmoil and an anticipated U.S. interest rate hike.

Stocks fell across the board, although an index tracking telecom stocks rose, led by Chinese telecom giants China Telecom, China Unicom and China Mobile on restructuring hopes.