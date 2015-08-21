FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong stocks post worst weekly loss in 4 yrs as China concerns deepen
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 21, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong stocks post worst weekly loss in 4 yrs as China concerns deepen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell for the sixth straight day on Friday to their lowest level 14 in months, with the benchmark posting its biggest weekly drop in almost four years, as global markets were roiled by concerns over a deteriorating Chinese economy.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.5 percent, to 22,409.62, while the China Enterprises Index, which tracks large Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong, lost 2.0 percent, to 10,195.05 points.

For the week, Hang Seng lost 6.6 percent, its worst weekly performance since 2011.

Heightened concerns about China’s economy added to fears that money was flowing out of emerging markets amid the region’s currency turmoil and an anticipated U.S. interest rate hike.

Stocks fell across the board, although an index tracking telecom stocks rose, led by Chinese telecom giants China Telecom, China Unicom and China Mobile on restructuring hopes.

Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.