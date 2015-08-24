FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
August 24, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong stocks fall for 7th day, down more than 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell for the seventh day in a row, with key indexes slumping more than 5 percent on Monday amid global market turbulence and deepening worries about the Chinese economy.

The Hang Seng index fell 5.2 percent, to 21,251.57, while the China Enterprises Index lost 5.8 percent, to 9,602.29 points.

With the indexes breaking key technical support levels, some analysts say the market could fall further, citing China’s economic slowdown, potential depreciation of the yuan, and signs of capital flight out of emerging markets.

Sentiment was soured also by the renewed tumble in mainland markets. China’s main indexes both fell nearly 9 percent.

Investors sold shares across the board. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
