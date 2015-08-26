FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares give up gains, fall despite China rate cuts
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 26, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares give up gains, fall despite China rate cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares surrendered early gains and ended Wednesday lower, after excitement over China’s rate cuts cooled and sentiment was soured by a renewed sell-off in mainland markets in the afternoon.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.5 percent, to 21,080.39, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.9 percent, to 9,427.93 points.

Sharp fells in telecom and services stocks offset gains in energy and utility shares.

Hong Kong-listed lenders fell, as investors shrugged off potential benefits from China’s overnight cuts in interest rates and reserve ratios. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.