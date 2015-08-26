Hong Kong shares give up gains, fall despite China rate cuts

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares surrendered early gains and ended Wednesday lower, after excitement over China’s rate cuts cooled and sentiment was soured by a renewed sell-off in mainland markets in the afternoon.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.5 percent, to 21,080.39, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.9 percent, to 9,427.93 points.

Sharp fells in telecom and services stocks offset gains in energy and utility shares.

Hong Kong-listed lenders fell, as investors shrugged off potential benefits from China’s overnight cuts in interest rates and reserve ratios. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)