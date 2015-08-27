Hong Kong shares bounce on Wall Street, mainland rally

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks posted its biggest one-day percentage gain since July 9 on Thursday, taking cues from sharp rallies on the Wall Street and in mainland China.

The Hang Seng index rose 3.6 percent, to 21,838.54, while the China Enterprises Index gained 4.6 percent, to 9,863.61 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were CCT Land, up 5.6 percent to HK$0.02 Ngaishun Holdings, down 11.8 percent to HK$0.03 and North Mining, up 15.6 percent to HK$0.09.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 3.3 billion shares. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)