Hong Kong stocks flat, post worst monthly performance in nearly 4 years

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks were almost flat on Monday, capping a volatile month in which major indexes registered their worst performance in nearly four years amid global market turmoil triggered by concerns over the Chinese economy.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.3 percent, to 21,670.58, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.1 percent, to 9,741.41 points.

For the month, the Hang Seng index lost 12 percent, its fourth straight month of decline and the worst performance since September 2011.

Materials and industrial sector stocks fell sharply but energy and financial shares ended the day higher.

CITIC Securities shares slumped 5 percent, after four senior executives from China’s largest brokerage admitted to insider trading. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)