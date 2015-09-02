FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ailing China shares drag Hong Kong stocks to lowest close in 2 years
September 2, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

Ailing China shares drag Hong Kong stocks to lowest close in 2 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index fell 1.2 percent on Wednesday to close at its lowest level in two years as China’s markets continued to wobble.

The Hang Seng index fell 250 points to 20,934.94, its lowest close since July, 2013. The China Enterprises Index lost 1.6 percent, to 9,301.32 points.

All sectors fell except for banking shares, which benefited from bargain hunting after recent heavy losses.

Air China jumped as much as 7 percent before giving up much of its gains on profit-taking, after Australian regulator approved its alliance with Air New Zealand.

Chinese shares fell over 4 percent in early trade before ending almost flat. Mainland markets have plunged 40 percent since mid-June. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

