Hong Kong stocks close at lowest since July 2013 before US jobs data
#Financials
September 4, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong stocks close at lowest since July 2013 before US jobs data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stock fell for a third straight session on Friday as investors squared positions ahead of a key U.S. monthly jobs report and while mainland China markets remained closed.

The Hang Seng Index ended the day 0.5 percent lower at 20,840.61, the lowest close since July 9, 2013. The blue chip index finished the week down 3.6 percent, its seventh consecutive week of decline.

The China Enterprises Index lost 1.4 percent on the day to 9,169.59 points, also its lowest close since July 9, 2013. The index fell 6 percent for the week, and has had four straight weekly drops.

Nervousness ahead of the U.S. Labor Department’s monthly jobs report on Friday and what it may mean for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook caused stock investors to cash in positions. Analysts said players were unwilling to take risk amid so many uncertainties.

Among blue chips, PetroChina was the biggest loser in percentage terms, falling 3.7 percent. It was followed by China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, which declined 3.4 percent. Ping An Insurance was down 3.3 percent.

Hong Kong was closed on Thursday for a holiday. China markets, closed on Thursday and Friday, reopen on Monday. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
