FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares fall, but have first winning week in 8
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 11, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares fall, but have first winning week in 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks surrendered morning gains and ended lower on Friday as a midweek rebound appear to peter out.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.3 percent, to 21,504.37, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.6 percent, to 9,718.28 points.

For the week, the HSI rose 3.2 percent and the HSCE climbed 6.0 percent. For both, it was the best week since the one ended April 10. The Hang Seng’s gain was its first after seven weeks of decline.

On Friday, most major sectors fell, with energy shares among the biggest decliners.

But a key index tracking Hong Kong’s property and construction stocks rose 0.3 percent.

Sun Hung Kai Properties shares jumped 3.9 pct, after the developer said it is confident of achieving its HK$32 billion ($4.13 billion) Hong Kong property sales target for the 2015-2016 fiscal year. ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.