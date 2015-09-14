FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong stocks rise as investors await Fed's rate decision
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 14, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong stocks rise as investors await Fed's rate decision

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose on Monday, but the gains were limited by a sharp correction in mainland stocks, as investors await this week’s rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.3 percent, to 21,561.90, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.1 percent, to 9,728.72 points.

The market was encouraged by Beijing’s plan unveiled over the weekend to restructure state-owned enterprises (SOEs), but optimism was curbed by China’s weak August economic data, as well as a slide in mainland shares, said Alex Kwok, analyst at China Investment Securities in Hong Kong.

“Many investors remain cautious as they focus on Fed’s rate decision to be made later this week,” he said, adding that a rate hike could trigger one or two days of fluctuations although it would remove one of the biggest uncertainties facing investors.

Most sectors fell but financial and property shares rose.

Shares of Belle International Holdings Ltd fell 7 percent, posting their biggest daily percentage decline since March, 2014, after the company said its footwear business declined 7.7 percent during the fiscal second quarter with a decrease of 162 retail outlets. (Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.