Hong Kong shares rise 2 pct on mainland China market surge

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose more than 2 percent on Wednesday, encouraged by a late-hour surge in mainland China shares, but investors remained cautious ahead of a decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on whether to raise interest rates.

The Hang Seng index rose 2.4 percent to 21,966.66 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 2.1 percent, to 9,904.71 points

Hong Kong stocks got a boost in afternoon trading, when mainland shares surged almost 5 percent, posting their best one-day percentage gain in three weeks.

All major sectors rose.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board was Bank Of China, which rose 1.7 percent to HK$3.63.

The Fed will debate the possibility of the first rate rise in the United States in almost a decade at a two-day meeting beginning later in the day. (Editing by Kim Coghill)