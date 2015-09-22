FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares end slightly higher, China-U.S. meeting in focus
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 22, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares end slightly higher, China-U.S. meeting in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended modestly higher on Tuesday, buoyed by improved sentiment in global markets while investors focused on an upcoming meeting between China’s President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Barack Obama.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.2 percent, to 21,796.58, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.7 percent, to 9,835.39 points.

Analysts said the market was looking for a positive lead from Xi’s visit to the United States, which begins on Tuesday.

Major sectors were mixed, with telecommunication stocks leading gaining sectors at 3.4 percent.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.5 billion shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.