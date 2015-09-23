FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares slump on global market weakness, China woes
September 23, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares slump on global market weakness, China woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks slumped on Wednesday, dragged by wobbling global markets, and also weighed down by weak China factory activity data.

The Hang Seng index fell 2.3 percent, to 21,302.91, while the China Enterprises Index lost 2.7 percent to 9,570.25.

“Sentiment was soured mainly by sharp falls in European and U.S. equity markets, and global commodity prices,” said Alex Kwok, chief analyst and head of research at China Investment Securities (HK).

The Hong Kong market also tracked declines in most Asian markets, after a survey showed activity in China’s factory sector unexpectedly shrank to a 6-1/2 year low in September.

All Major sectors fell, with energy stocks the biggest decliner, slumping over 4 percent. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
