Hong Kong shares slump on global market weakness, China woes

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks slumped on Wednesday, dragged by wobbling global markets, and also weighed down by weak China factory activity data.

The Hang Seng index fell 2.3 percent, to 21,302.91, while the China Enterprises Index lost 2.7 percent to 9,570.25.

“Sentiment was soured mainly by sharp falls in European and U.S. equity markets, and global commodity prices,” said Alex Kwok, chief analyst and head of research at China Investment Securities (HK).

The Hong Kong market also tracked declines in most Asian markets, after a survey showed activity in China’s factory sector unexpectedly shrank to a 6-1/2 year low in September.

All Major sectors fell, with energy stocks the biggest decliner, slumping over 4 percent. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)