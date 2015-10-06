Hong Kong shares close mixed; higher oil prices boost PetroChina

HONG KONG, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed mixed on Tuesday, with the main index down slightly but the Chinese Enterprise index lifted by gains in energy stocks, such as PetroChina.

The Hang Seng index slipped 0.1 percent to 21,831.62 points, weighed down by a 3.1 percent fall in China Resources Enterprise.

The China Enterprise Index, which tracks Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong, climbed 0.5 percent to 9,931.53.

Casino stocks continued their week-long rebound from multi-year lows, with Sands China rising 8.6 percent, Wynn Macau up 7.4 percent, and Galaxy Entertainment climbing 3.9 percent.

The energy sector remained firm on the back of higher crude prices. PetroChina led the gains with a 3 percent rise, followed by China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. with a 1.6 percent gain and CNOOC with a 1.5 rise.

China’s markets will remain closed until Oct. 8 for the long National Day holidays. (Reporting by Jessica Macy Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)