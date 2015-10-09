FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares post best week in six months on cautious Fed
#Intel
October 9, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares post best week in six months on cautious Fed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday, capping their biggest weekly gain in six months on improving risk appetite globally as minutes from Federal Reserve’s latest meeting further eroded expectations of a near-term U.S. rate hike.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.5 percent to 22,458.80 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.2 percent to 10,406.79 points.

For the week, the Hang Seng jumped 4.4 percent, the best performance since early April.

The Fed’s minutes gave a boost to risk appetite as it showed policymakers would be patient in delivering the first rate hike in the United States in almost a decade.

“The chance of a U.S. interest rate rise this year is getting slimmer,” said Alex Kwok, chief analyst and head of research at China Investment Securities (HK).

Kwok said expectations that Beijing will unveil more stimulus measures have also soothed fears that China’s economy may be at risk of a hard landing.

All major sectors, with the exception of telecom, were firmer on Friday, with an index tracking energy shares rising 2.4 percent.

Oil giants including PetroChina and CNOOC jumped after oil prices climbed to their highest in three months. Forecaster PIRA Energy Group predicted crude prices would rise to $70 per barrel by the end of 2016. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
