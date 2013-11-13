FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
H-shares extend losses, down more than 2 pct after China plenum disappoints
#Financials
November 13, 2013 / 2:10 AM / 4 years ago

H-shares extend losses, down more than 2 pct after China plenum disappoints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong extended losses early on Wednesday, as disappointed investors cut risk exposure following a perceived lack of details provided in the initial communique from a key Communist Party policy meeting.

At 0155 GMT, the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was down 2.1 percent at 10,337.4 points. The Hang Seng Index was down more than 1 percent at a two-month low.

China’s leaders pledged to let markets play a “decisive” role in the economy as they unveiled a reform agenda for the next decade on Tuesday, looking to secure new drivers of future growth.

