FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China H-shares stretch gains on reform hopes, outperform onshore markets
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 18, 2013 / 5:45 AM / 4 years ago

China H-shares stretch gains on reform hopes, outperform onshore markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong extended gains in Monday afternoon trade, outperforming mainland markets, as foreign investors cheered the most sweeping economic and social reforms that Beijing has announced in nearly three decades.

At 0531 GMT, the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was up 5.1 percent at 11,247.8 points, its highest since May. The MSCI China was up 3.6 percent, while the Hang Seng Index climbed 2.5 percent.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 2.1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.8 percent. H-shares are now trading at their biggest premium over A-shares since January 2011.

Gains came in strong volumes as UBS Asia equity strategists upgraded their view on China H-shares to overweight from neutral, and did the reverse for India.

They believe a Chinese re-rating is likely to steal the limelight after Beijing surprised on the scope and tone of the document containing details of reforms agreed at the recent party plenum.

The document, released on Friday, relaxed China’s one-child policy and further frees up markets in order to put the world’s second-largest economy on a more stable footing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.