China H-share index stretch gains, turn positive for the year
November 20, 2013 / 2:00 AM / 4 years ago

China H-share index stretch gains, turn positive for the year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - A key index of Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong turned positive for the year on Wednesday, buoyed by supportive comments from China central bank officials on financial reforms and stimulus-friendly stance from outgoing U.S. Federal Reserve chief.

At 0136 GMT, the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was up 1.5 percent and 0.9 percent higher for the year after having languished in negative territory since early March.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.6 percent at 23,809 points, just shy of the year’s intra-day high at 23,944.7.

If gains hold for the day, it would mark the fourth straight daily rise as investors cheered the unveiling of Beijing’s most sweeping economic and social reforms in decades.

